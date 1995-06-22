1995

Pocahontas

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 22nd, 1995

Studio

Walt Disney Animation Studios

History comes gloriously to life in Disney's epic animated tale about love and adventure in the New World. Pocahontas is a Native American woman whose father has arranged for her to marry her village's best warrior. But a vision tells her change is coming, and soon she comes face to face with it in the form of Capt. John Smith.

Cast

Irene BedardPocahontas (voice)
Mel GibsonJohn Smith (voice)
David Ogden StiersGovernor Ratcliffe (voice)
John KassirMeeko (voice)
Russell MeansPowhatan (voice)
Christian BaleThomas (voice)

Images

