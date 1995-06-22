History comes gloriously to life in Disney's epic animated tale about love and adventure in the New World. Pocahontas is a Native American woman whose father has arranged for her to marry her village's best warrior. But a vision tells her change is coming, and soon she comes face to face with it in the form of Capt. John Smith.
|Irene Bedard
|Pocahontas (voice)
|Mel Gibson
|John Smith (voice)
|David Ogden Stiers
|Governor Ratcliffe (voice)
|John Kassir
|Meeko (voice)
|Russell Means
|Powhatan (voice)
|Christian Bale
|Thomas (voice)
