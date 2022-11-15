Pocong Minta Kawin

Not Available

In a flat at the outskirt of Jakarta, Ningsih (Chika Waode) is happy because she is about to get married with Hamid (Jimmy). But Hamid never comes and the marriage is cancelled. Ningsih intends to kill herself by jumping from the height of the flat but Yuli Gaga (Julia Perez) sees her, in surprise screaming out her name. Surprised herself, Ningsih slips off and falls down to her death. Four students Aldi (Vicky Nitinegoro), Justin (Christopher), Ragil (Dhawan Khai) and Amir (Bobby Maulana) rent Ningsih’s ex room with a good price. They find Ningsih’s personal belongings left there, and upon seeing her photographs they jeer over the fact that she’s not beautiful and has buck teeth. This offends Ningsih’s spirit and she goes to haunt them. She returns in the form of a pocong.