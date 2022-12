Not Available

Pocoyo's special Christmas episode based on the holiday classic 'A Christmas Carol' by Dickens. On an endearing winter day, Pocoyo and his friends are playing ball. The game ends badly as Pato and Pocoyo argue about the toy. Elly decides to read them the story of Mr. Scrooge. Both Pato and Pocoyo listen to the story, amazed by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.