Pocoyó y la liga de los Súper Amigos extraordinarios

In this production for the big screen, Pocoyo, Nina, Pato and Elly will have to work as a team and overcome their fears to defeat a villain who threatens the peace of the Pocoyo world. The gang will live an endless number of adventures with which the youngest will enjoy, but they will also conquer the elders for their originality and ingenuity. Besides living a multitude of funny stories, the spectators will dance, sing and learn with Pocoyo, participate in a frenetic race, travel to a world of inventions and information viruses and help Pocoyo and his friends find the delicious Easter eggs.