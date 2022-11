Not Available

Lion found out that animals offend a small rabbit in the forest. So he decided to send him a gift. When the gift box arrived, the Wolf, the Fox and the Boar started to argue who would get it. When they opened the box suddenly Lion jumped out and growled: "Who's the weakest one here?" Animals ran away, only small rabbit answered: "I am the weakest one". "Don't be afraid, I will protect you"- said Lion. His goal was to defend the small rabbit.