Gligor, a young misfit from a countryside becomes marked by his instinctive need to deal with irregularities which a time-storm imposes. He is recalling the dramatic scenes of the past - from rattle games, from delicate moments with Marija, from the foreign mockery and from the pointless heroism - he finally comes across an absurd ring like a new purified and transformed man devoted to his native hearth and God's salvation.