A poignant short film set to the fourth part of Samuel Beckett's Quatre Poèmes, as narrated by frequent BS Johnson collaborator William Hoyland. The poem is read against a backdrop of associative shots: the head and sholders of a woman, a crumbling Victorian chimney stack, a forlorn row of houses, cobblestones, discarded rubbish, and a final tracking shot of a high wall.