José Bação Leal has born in Lisbon, capital of Portugal, in 1942, and died in Mozambique, during the colonial war, with 23 years old. A promising writer and thinker, he became a symbol of a youth that could not rise, victim of a country that put in cause its own future in a meaningless war. All the people who were close to him were touch by his fascinating personality and his vanguardist free spirit.