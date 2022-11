Not Available

The film "Afar's Distance" tells the story of a poem-loving Alang who graduated from a middle school and worked as a language teacher in a middle school. Because he couldn't play his poetic talent in middle school, he resolutely decided to bid farewell to the hustle and bustle of the city. He went to the remote Erlangshan Primary School to teach. In this elementary school with only 16 students and 1 principal, Li Alang began to implement his "poetic cultivation" program.