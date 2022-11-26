Poetry of Whispers

Not Available

The emotionless life of the city is seen to make people mentally distant from each other, even though they live in the same space. Frustrated with his monotonous and melancholic life in a hostel located amidst a city, Biswa gets a call from his girlfriend Mukuta who has gone home which is in a village in Assam. Mukuta's mother is no more and her father lives alone at home when she is away. During the phone conversation, Biswa realizes the contrasting difference between Mukuta's relationship with her home and his own relationship with his city life. He finds it interesting enough to make a film out of it.