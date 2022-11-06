Poets of Mongolia

Not Available

The film starts in Nalaikh where old Mongolchaan is one of the many former miners who - after the closure of the mine - continues digging for coal in order to survive. Despite the extremely severe working conditions, he perseveres to support his children. Mongolchaan sells his coal to Basandorj, a middleman between the coal pits and the power stations in the city. Basandorj delivers the coal to a power station where young Erdenetsetseg is in charge. Despite the harsh environment, she enjoys her life and work. The electricity produced by the power plant enlightens blind Amarjarkhal's apartment. Ever since she moved from Nalaikh to the capital she makes a living as a writer and performer of popular songs.