View is an imaginary story, but also a reality of a "child" who thinks that her "mommy" has left her behind because she does not love her anymore. The View speaks of children's feelings, evident in many broken families. Since the story is told from a child's point of view, the memories which the child conveys are mostly exaggerated and could be misrepresented. Still, a child's point of view tells the most truthful stories.