Sathyanathan (Nedumudi Venu) is a typical middle class man who has just retired. He wants to buy a plot of land in the city and move in with his wife and children - Uppilinathan(Karthik Kumar), Vishwanathan and Sindhu. But his son Uppilinathan - who is a software engineer - has no interest in the house and is keen to leave India for New York, where he has obtained a job. Sathyanathan buys the plot from "World Famous Properties" which is managed by Vijayakumar(Cochin Hanifa).