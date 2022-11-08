Point of No Return

Not Available

Woefully underrated HK action drama concerning hitmen and gangsters. Circa 1990, were there any other characters befitting of a HK film? Nope! Jacky Cheung dresses the part as a hitman who falls for the lovely Joey Wong. Wong is reduced to the part of a flower vase but the juice of the film is the loving early 90's HK action. Some crazy characters in this one. Look out for the colorful hitman duo of Ken Lo as 'Puma' and Ling Gwai-yuet as Lily. Are there better action films from this era? Sure. But this one doesn't disappoint.