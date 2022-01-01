1993

Point of No Return

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 19th, 1993

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Hardened criminal Maggie Hayward's consistent violence, even in police custody, ends in the execution chamber. However, top-secret US government agent 'Bob' arranges a staged death, so Maggie can be elaborately trained as a phantom killer and subdued into obedience. She gets a new cover identity as saleswoman Claudia Anne Doran. She also gets a wonderful house-mate, building super J.P., a broad-minded, gentle photographer. The two fall in love, and that complicates hit jobs. His good influence extends to breeding in her a conscience that places love over business, unlike Bob's agency.

Cast

Bridget FondaMaggie Hayward - Claudia Anne Doran - Nina
Gabriel ByrneBob
Dermot MulroneyJ. P.
Miguel FerrerKaufman
Anne BancroftAmanda
Olivia d'AboAngela

View Full Cast >

Images