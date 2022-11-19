Point of Origin

Not Available

When Derrick, a young Indiana student decides to surprise his friend from Texas (Juan) by dropping by unannounced he finds the tables turned on him when he finds his friend is leaving for Mexico.Derrick decides to accept Juan's invitation to accompany him to Mexico and they are soon off on an adventure into the heart of Mexico. They end up in a tiny village that initially has Derrick regretting he ever agreed to join his friend on his journey. However, after meeting Chago, a little boy who becomes his guide, Derrick begins to see the world of the campesino through different eyes. Things get better when Derrick meets Chago's beautiful cousin, Thelma, a young lady who soon steals his heart away.