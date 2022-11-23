Point the Finger of Death

Not Available

The story centers on a secret society that plots to overthrow the Qing Dynasty and resume the Ming monarchy. The organization gains the support of numerous righteous martial clans, but the Qing government has its own plans of squashing the rebellion. The scheming prince of Qing poisons the rebels' central figure, Chi Zi Qiang (Jimmy Wang), and uses the antidote to force him to surrender. Being the hero that he is, Chi would rather cut off one of his own arms to save his life than submit to the prince. He then, single-armedly, defeats all the Manchurian minions...