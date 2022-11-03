Poised for Parabolas

Not Available

This evocative abstract work was created with a series of what could be considered "wrong" actions. First the artist exposed blank, undeveloped 16mm film to sunlight on San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge. The film was then converted to video without removing any of the typically undesirable elements of the moving image: the head and tail of the film, the video scan lines, and other remnants and visual noise. Each element is instead emphasized, and they become primary visual components of the work. The resulting images flashing on the screen are as fleeting as the sunlight they record and as fragmented as the collective memory of an American landmark.