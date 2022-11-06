Not Available

Poison for the Fairies

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Instituto Mexicano de Cinematografía

In 1965 Mexico City, Fabiola, a wealthy yet lonely schoolgirl, befriends Graciela, a young orphan girl who has an unhealthy fascination with witchcraft. Fabiola is convinced that she, herself, is a witch by Graciela, who then uses the fear that she's put into her new friend to get Fabiola to carry out her orders. As their games grow more serious, the two girls find themselves involved in murder.

Cast

Ana Patricia RojoVeronica
Elsa Maria GutierrezFlavia
Leonor LlausásLa Bruja (The Witch)
Carmela SteinNana
Maria SantanderMiss Aragon
Lilia AragónVoz (Voice Talent

