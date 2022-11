Not Available

Hailing from Portland, Ore., hardcore punk rockers Poison Idea offer up some of their most blistering tracks in this compilation of footage from a variety of live performances from 1982 through 1989. Songs include "Laughing Boy", "Hangover Heart Attack", "Police Brewtality N.Y. Style", "Typical", "Jerry Works with Small Children", "Getting the Fear", "My Dinner with Poison Idea" and many more.