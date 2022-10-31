Not Available

Break out the hair spray again for '80s glam-rockers Poison!! Live, Raw & Uncut DVD is a live concert from 2007, recorded at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Missouri, in support of their 2007 cover album Poison'd. Features the following songs: Look What the Cat Dragged In; I Want Action; Ride the Wind; I Won't Forget You; What I Like About You; C.C.'s Guitar Solo; I Hate Every Bone In Your Body But Mine; Something To Believe In; Can't You See; Your Mama Don't Dance; I Need to Know; Rikki's Drum Solo; Unskinny Bop; Every Rose Has Its Thorn; Fallen Angel; Talk Dirty to Me; Nothin' but a Good Time.