Poison package to Rügen

1955,GDR: The victim was initially the 20-year-old Anna Denczyk, a worker in Saßnitz on Rügen. She and a friend only barely survived the pleasure of poisoned gingerbread from an anonymous package. Anna soon suspected a specific person behind the strange sender: Otto Bergemann, who worked on a state-owned estate near her hometown. It looked like an act of revenge by the over 50-year-old, from whose sexual advances she finally fled to Saßnitz. In addition, Bergemann had already noticed when Anna's little brother had died of poison in an unexplained manner, two years earlier. The investigations by police and Stasi against SED member Bergemann dragged on for years. When Bergemann finally confessed, an unspectacular, unspectacular act of relationship seems to have finally been resolved. But suddenly, Bergemann accused himself of participating in the shooting of Jews and in crimes against Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine in 1941.