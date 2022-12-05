Poj mi pesem

Not Available

"Instead of Whom a Flower Now Blooms", "That Black Guitar", "Dizzy Heights" and other songs by the singer, poet and author Vlado Kreslin have already become folk tunes. Vlado is an eminent performer of popular music with a cult status, which is not a result of self-promotion strategies, but rather a consequence of his exceptional personal charisma and suggestive music expression. The documentary takes a look at the key stages of how Vlado Kreslin developed his authentic artistic expression. At the same time it frames the wider cultural context that Vlado has been creating in for more than forty years. However, this is first and foremost a film about music and music lovers.