Пока еще жива

    After avenging the murder of her husband, Polina flees to Odessa where she hopes to hide from her merciless enemies. There she meets a young and charming Gleb and their sympathy begins to grow into something more ... but the mafia’s influence spreads very far, and the criminal group comes to the city to deal with her ‘for good’. Thus, Polina becomes a reason for fights for the territories. To stop this endless criminal saga, Polina is forced to turn from a victim into a hunter which draws her new and, as it turns out, mysterious friends into this dangerous game ...

