Pokemon: Gotta Dance!

2004

Jesse, James and Meowth have just completed building a giant new Team Rocket headquarters, and will soon be hosting a grand gala to show it to the boss. Several Whismur Pokemon (with maracas in hand) have been enslaved to provide the entertainment of the evening, much to their dismay. However, when Pikachu, Torchic, Mudkip and the rest of the gang find their way into the base and to the jail cell of the Whismur, they know they need to free their comrades from captivity! During the impending escape attempt, both friend and foe alike can't help but break out in group dances galore!