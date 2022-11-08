Not Available

Pokemon: Partner Up With Pikachu!

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Manga Entertainment

Ash and Pikachu face off against Lt. Surge and his Raichu in an electrifying Gym battle, and Pikachu has a tough decision to make about its future. And when our heroes come across a forest filled with other Pikachu, Ash makes a difficult choice of his own. As the journey continues, they meet a unique Pikachu who loves to surf, as well as some Pikachu movie stars who dress up in costumes…and Ash’s Pikachu even gets the chance to star in a couple of films! Finally, Ash and Pikachu visit a strange mirrored world—how will they get back home?

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images