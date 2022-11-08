Pokemon: Partner Up With Pikachu!

Not Available

Ash and Pikachu face off against Lt. Surge and his Raichu in an electrifying Gym battle, and Pikachu has a tough decision to make about its future. And when our heroes come across a forest filled with other Pikachu, Ash makes a difficult choice of his own. As the journey continues, they meet a unique Pikachu who loves to surf, as well as some Pikachu movie stars who dress up in costumes…and Ash’s Pikachu even gets the chance to star in a couple of films! Finally, Ash and Pikachu visit a strange mirrored world—how will they get back home?