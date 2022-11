Not Available

The story focuses on a 10-year-old boy named Rusty, who lives in Beige Town, a town so insignificant that it's not even on the map. Together with his Kakuna, named "Pikachu"—after his hero Red's favorite Pokémon—Rusty sets out to be the best Pokémon Trainer there is, completely oblivious that he is, in fact, the very worst.