Chris Moneymaker, an appropriately named champion from the World Series of Poker tournament, offers his insights on the finer points of the popular card game in this instructional video. Poker for Dummies first teaches the basics on the game and its most popular variants (including Texas Hold 'Em) and then offers solid advice on strategy, as Moneymaker explains how to evaluate your opponents, the best ways to bet, how to make bluffing work for you, and much more. The video also comes with a chart that ranks the status of various hands and a glossary of common poker slang.