Pokhi (Assamese: পখী) is an Assamese language drama film directed by Jahnu Barua. It was released in 1998 as is the second instalment of his trilogy — the other two being Xagoroloi Bohu Door (1995) and Konikar Ramdhenu (2003). Pokhi won a National Award for Best Feature Film in the Assamese Category in 2000.