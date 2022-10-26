Not Available

Pokkiri Raja is an upcoming Tamil comedy film directed by Ramprakash Rayappa, starring Jiiva, Hansika Motwani and Sibiraj in the leading roles.The project materialised in June 2015, when it was revealed that Jiiva had accepted to work on a film to be directed by Ramprakash Rayappa, who had previously made Tamizhuku En Ondrai Azhuthavum (2015). Sibiraj also joined the film's cast, while D. Imman was signed as music director, after earlier reports suggested that Harris Jayaraj had been finalised. Jiiva had initially planned to produce the film himself before P. T. Selvakumar came forward to produce the film.