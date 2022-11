Not Available

Pokkisham (Tamil: பொக்கிஷம், Pokkiṣam ?, English: Treasure) is a 2009 Tamil-language film directed by Cheran. The feature flopped miserably the box office compared to Cheran's previous work, Autograph due to the slow pace of the movie. Movie dubbed by Meena and Prasanna. This movie's concept was partially taken from the 1995 romantic Hollywood film The Bridges of Madison County, directed by Clint Eastwood.