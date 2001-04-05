Pokémon: Spell of the Unown

2001

When Molly Hale's sadness of her father's disappearance get to her, she unknowingly uses the Unown to create her own dream world along with Entei, who she believes to be her father. When Entei kidnaps Ash's mom, Ash along with Misty & Brock invade the mansion looking for his mom and trying to stop the mysteries of Molly's Dream World and Entei!