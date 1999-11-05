Pokémon: The First Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back

The adventure explodes into action with the debut of Mewtwo, a bio-engineered Pokemon created from the DNA of Mew, the rarest of all Pokemon. Determined to prove its superiority, Mewtwo lures Ash, Pikachu and others into a Pokemon match like none before. Mewtwo vs. Mew. Super-clones vs. Pokemon. It's the ultimate showdown ... with the very future of the world at stake!
|Rica Matsumoto
|Satoshi ("Ash Ketchum")
|Mayumi Iizuka
|Kasumi ("Misty")
|Yūji Ueda
|Takeshi ("Brock")
|Ikue Ōtani
|Pikachu
|Megumi Hayashibara
|Musashi (''Jessie'')
|Shinichiro Miki
|Kojirō (''James'')
