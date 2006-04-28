Pokémon: The Mastermind of Mirage Pokémon

Ash, Misty and Professor Oak are invited to the mansion of Dr. Yung, a Pokémon scientist who has developed a machine to create Pokémon. However, he is kidnapped by a mysterious stranger who wishes to use the system to produce Pokémon with absolutely no weaknesses, and is enraged by the sudden presence of Mew
|Katsuyuki Konishi
|Heigani / Kairyu / Mewtwo / Thunder / Guraena (voice)
|Satomi Kōrogi
|Mew (voice)
|Rica Matsumoto
|Satoshi (voice)
|Mayumi Iizuka
|Kasumi (voice)
|Yūji Ueda
|Takeshi (voice)
|KAORI
|Haruka (voice)
