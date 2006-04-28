2006

Pokémon: The Mastermind of Mirage Pokémon

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Adventure

Release Date

April 28th, 2006

Studio

Shogakukan Production

Ash, Misty and Professor Oak are invited to the mansion of Dr. Yung, a Pokémon scientist who has developed a machine to create Pokémon. However, he is kidnapped by a mysterious stranger who wishes to use the system to produce Pokémon with absolutely no weaknesses, and is enraged by the sudden presence of Mew

Cast

Katsuyuki KonishiHeigani / Kairyu / Mewtwo / Thunder / Guraena (voice)
Satomi KōrogiMew (voice)
Rica MatsumotoSatoshi (voice)
Mayumi IizukaKasumi (voice)
Yūji UedaTakeshi (voice)
KAORIHaruka (voice)

