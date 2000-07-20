2000

Pokémon: The Movie 2000

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 20th, 2000

Studio

Warner Bros. Japan

Ash Ketchum must put his skill to the test when he attempts to save the world from destruction. The Greedy Pokemon collector Lawrence III throws the universe into chaos after disrupting the balance of nature by capturing one of the Pokemon birds that rule the elements of fire, lightning and ice. Will Ash have what it takes to save the world?

Cast

Mayumi IizukaKasumi (voice)
Tomokazu SekiKenji (voice)
Ikue ŌtaniPikachu (voice)
Kôichi YamaderaLugia (voice)
Eric StuartJames (voice)
Takeshi KagaGelardan (voice)

