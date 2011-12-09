Pokémon the Movie Black: Victini and Reshiram

2011

The Kingdom of the People of the Vale once ruled over the land, but now all that remains is the Sword of the Vale. in the city of Eindoak. Ash, Iris, and Cilan arrive in Eindoak during a harvest festival's Pokémon Tournament and meet the legendary Pokémon Victini who wishes to share its powers of victory to someone. Elsewhere in the city, a descendant of the People of the Vale named Damon has arrived who seeks to revive the kingdom's power with the Sword of the Vale, bringing them back into power over the land, and Ash and his friends must stop him before he destroys the land along with Victini.