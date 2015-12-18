2015

Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 18th, 2015

Studio

Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions

Ash, Pikachu, and their friends come to a desert city by the sea. Here they meet the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa, which has the ability to summon things—including people and Pokémon—through its magic rings. After a scary incident, they learn of a story about a brave hero who stopped the rampage of a terrifying Pokémon long ago. Now, the threat that has been bottled up for years is in danger of breaking loose again.

Cast

Ikue ŌtaniPikachu (voice)
Mayuki MakiguchiSerena (voice)
Yūki KajiCitron (voice)
Mariya IseEureka (voice)
Megumi HayashibaraMusashi (voice)
Shinichiro MikiKojirou (voice)

