Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Ash, Pikachu, and their friends come to a desert city by the sea. Here they meet the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa, which has the ability to summon things—including people and Pokémon—through its magic rings. After a scary incident, they learn of a story about a brave hero who stopped the rampage of a terrifying Pokémon long ago. Now, the threat that has been bottled up for years is in danger of breaking loose again.
|Ikue Ōtani
|Pikachu (voice)
|Mayuki Makiguchi
|Serena (voice)
|Yūki Kaji
|Citron (voice)
|Mariya Ise
|Eureka (voice)
|Megumi Hayashibara
|Musashi (voice)
|Shinichiro Miki
|Kojirou (voice)
View Full Cast >