2011

Pokémon the Movie White: Victini and Zekrom

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 2nd, 2011

Studio

Universal Pictures

The Kingdom of the People of the Vale once ruled over the land, but now all that remains is the Sword of the Vale. in the city of Eindoak. Ash, Iris, and Cilan arrive in Eindoak during a harvest festival's Pokémon Tournament and meet the legendary Pokémon Victini who wishes to share its powers of victory to someone. Elsewhere in the city, a descendant of the People of the Vale named Damon has arrived who seeks to revive the kingdom's power with the Sword of the Vale, bringing them back into power over the land, and Ash and his friends must stop him before he destroys the land along with Victini.

Cast

Khristine HvamJuanita (voice)
Julian BonfiglioJuanita (voice)
Michele KnotzJessie / Snivy
Nana MizukiVictini (voice)
Sarah NatochennyAsh Ketchum (voice)
Bill RogersBouffalant / Hydreigon

