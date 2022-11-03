Poky and Friends Starring Poky Little Puppy

Not Available

One the world's most popular children's books finally comes to video in a different form. The 1940s tale of the puppy who learned a lesson is now a breezy, softer animated series along the lines of Little Bear. The five tales here are not from the original book but from writer Bruce Talkington, who created Poky's future adventure 50 years after the original book. Poky and his clan learn simple lessons in five 5-minute tales: "The Truth about Kittens and Puppies," "Hungry Little Puppy," What Goes Down, Must Come Up," "The Ball," and "Fraidy Pup." The video is easy to recommend on rainy afternoons for the 2- to 5-year-old set.