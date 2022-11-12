Polamuang Juling

Not Available

Terrorism proves to be the symptom, and not the cause in this documentary focusing on the Islamic insurgency in Thailand, a country already feeling the effects of a dangerously unstable democracy. The situation is seen from the perspective of outspoken Thai human-rights activist Kraisak Choonhavan, who, while making the journey southward, reveals an unseen side of the Muslim community. After living alongside Buddhists peacefully for generations, a large number of the Muslim population seems to have suddenly become violent. Over the course of just two years, over fifty Buddhists teachers have been killed. But why? As the Muslim separatist attacks become increasingly intense and Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra responds with growing force from military and government, a mutual mistrust on both sides paves he path towards violence and tragedy.