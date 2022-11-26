Not Available

Polaris 11 brings the worlds most exciting grappling event to Manchester's Bridgewater Hall. This card features Ffion Davies' first title defence as she looks to avenge a previous defeat on EBI to the dangerous Talita Alencar. Mansher 'Munch' Khera also has his first title defence against the late replacement but incredibly game Edwin Najmi, in what will be a epic battle for the Welterweight gold. Cage Warriors' Paddy Pimblett makes his promotional debut again UFC veteran Stevie Ray, with his stablemate Chris Fishgold looking to get back to winning ways against Scramble Academy Leeds' grappling instructor; Liam Cann. Tommy Langaker looks to continue his run of electrifying performances against his toughest test to date, Marcos Tinoco. The heavyweights make up the rest of the main card, with Olympic gold medallist Satoshii Ishii trying to implement his game against Polaris veteran Arya Esfandmaz.