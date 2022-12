Not Available

Variations around a photograph of Charlélie Couture and her musicians. Ruth's music that accompanies the film has nothing to do with it except that it is French and from the same period. It serves to underline the fact that the starting material is a fixed image which by the magic of cinema comes to life. If I dared, I will evoke Marguerite Duras through a quote from Laure Adler "This novel, these photos can be read like a photo novel".