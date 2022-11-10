1985

Police

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1985

Studio

Gaumont

Mangin, a police inspector in Paris, leans hard on informants to get evidence on three Tunisian brothers who traffic in drugs. He arrests one, Simon, and his girl-friend Noria. Simon's brothers go to their lawyer. He springs Noria, who promptly steals 2 million francs that belong to the Tunisians. They suspect her of the theft; her life as well as the lawyer's is in danger. Meanwhile, Noria is playing with both the lawyer and Mangin's affections. Mangin is mercurial anyway: intimidating and bloodying suspects, falling for a police commission trainee before flipping for Noria, wearing his emotions on his sleeve. Can he save the lawyer and Noria, and can he convince her to love?

Cast

Gérard DepardieuLouis Vincent Mangin
Sophie MarceauNoria
Richard AnconinaLambert
Pascale RocardMarie Vedret
Sandrine BonnaireLydie
Frank KaraouiRene

View Full Cast >

Images