Nagendra Naidu (Nagendra Babu) is a powerful police officer. He wants to see his son Radhakrishna (Nitin) also as a good police officer. He always dreams of his son bashing the dons and get a state government's medal which should be presented through his hands. However, his wife Sarala (Kovai Sarala) wants to see her son as a super star. Then a peculiar GO gets passed by which any honest person is eligible for a Police job. As Nagendra Naidu convinces his wife that all the training that is needed for a film hero could be learnt in just three months time in the Police Academy, Sarala agrees to join him in the Police Academy. Radhakrishna falls in love with Krishnaveni (Bhavana) at the police academy. The latter too loses her heart to him. At this juncture, her photo appears in the TV saying that she was a big Naxalite leader.