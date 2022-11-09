1987

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 1st, 1987

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

A new batch of recruits arrives at Police Academy, this time a group of civilian volunteers who have joined Commandant Lassard's new Citizens on Patrol program. Although the community relations project has strong governmental support, a disgusted Captain Harris is determined to see it fail.

Cast

Steve GuttenbergSgt. Carey Mahoney
Bubba SmithSgt. Moses Hightowe
Michael WinslowSgt. Larvelle Jones
Sharon StoneClaire Mattson
David GrafSgt. Eugene Tackleberry
Bobcat GoldthwaitCadet Zed

Images