Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

A new batch of recruits arrives at Police Academy, this time a group of civilian volunteers who have joined Commandant Lassard's new Citizens on Patrol program. Although the community relations project has strong governmental support, a disgusted Captain Harris is determined to see it fail.
|Steve Guttenberg
|Sgt. Carey Mahoney
|Bubba Smith
|Sgt. Moses Hightowe
|Michael Winslow
|Sgt. Larvelle Jones
|Sharon Stone
|Claire Mattson
|David Graf
|Sgt. Eugene Tackleberry
|Bobcat Goldthwait
|Cadet Zed
