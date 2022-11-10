1984

Police Academy

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Release Date

March 21st, 1984

Studio

The Ladd Company

New rules enforced by the Lady Mayoress mean that sex, weight, height and intelligence need no longer be a factor for joining the Police Force. This opens the floodgates for all and sundry to enter the Police Academy, much to the chagrin of the instructors. Not everyone is there through choice, though. Social misfit Mahoney has been forced to sign up as the only alternative to a jail sentence and it doesn't take long before he falls foul of the boorish Lieutenant Harris. But before long, Mahoney realises that he is enjoying being a police cadet and decides he wants to stay... while Harris decides he wants Mahoney out!

Cast

Steve GuttenbergCadet Carey Mahoney
Kim CattrallCadet Karen Thompson
G.W. BaileyLt. Thaddeus Harris
Bubba SmithCadet Moses Hightower
Donovan ScottCadet Leslie Barbara
George GaynesCmndt. Eric Lassard

