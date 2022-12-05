Police Agency Story: Devil's Message Board

Not Available

The 8th work of the "Keishicho Monogatari" series. The first investigation section over the robbery and murder of a continuous taxi driver shows an activity covered with blood, sweat and mud. The Metropolitan Police Department's investigative team was at a loss for killing taxi drivers, which occurred four times every day. The driver's corpse was found in the trunk of a taxi that accidentally hit a tree in an attempt to avoid a collision with a police car. Two of the three men running away from the car were arrested. A montage photo of the remaining one criminal is made, and a man with five criminal records emerges on the investigation line.