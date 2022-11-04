Police Dogged

Not Available

In spite of the fact that some Keyword contributor used 'Clancy the Bull' on this cartoon, the star is none other than Clancy the Bulldog, famed police-dog, and there isn't a bull anywhere in sight on this film. What there is is a master criminal named Shlobotka doing some after-hours midnight work at the bank and, being somewhat cocky, he places a call to the police station just to let them know what he is up to. Clancy (the bulldog) answers the phone and then crawls into the phone in pursuit of Shlobotka.