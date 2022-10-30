Police Maman

Not Available

Shankaranunni (Baburaj) is an eccentric cop in the Kerala Police Dept. with a lackadaisical characteristic and is married to Lekshmy (Sunitha Varma), the only daughter of a senseless politician from Tamil Nadu. Instead of serving his duty or investigate crimes, he likes to remain at his home 'Pulikkattil' as he does agriculture work, continuously opting for medical leaves. But as the murder of a college student comes to fore, he is forced to take charge of the investigation. How he sorts out the mystery forms the rest of the movie.