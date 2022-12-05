Not Available

Do you ever try to imagine the last crime? Suspect that Robocop is the 99%? Or wish that the pigs would off themselves, so you don’t have to? Leave it to Hollywood and the Anti-Banality Union, in POLICE MORTALITY, the vengeful follow-up to last year’s 9/11 bonanza UNCLEAR HOLOCAUST. Police Mortality is a partisan mashup of over 120 Hollywood popcorn films about, you guessed it, COPS! The result? One feature-length, schizophrenic supercut about police violence and breaking the news, Michael Bay's penchant for property destruction and the filmic unconscious, among other things. After a veteran detective commits suicide, it is up to the homicide squad to turn it into a murder… Then the uniforms start piling up. Strikes, occupations, and riots ensue, and society begins to crumble… finally! Can the force prevent itself from imploding? Will it be more Rambo than Dirty Harry? Is this movie actually a documentary?